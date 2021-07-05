The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

