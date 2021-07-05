The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $322.70. 2,201,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.22 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

