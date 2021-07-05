The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $96.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.26 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

