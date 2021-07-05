The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

