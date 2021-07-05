The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $252.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $194.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.76.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $192.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

