The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,254,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,153,000 after buying an additional 135,454 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.90. 422,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The company has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $120.88 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

