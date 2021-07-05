The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $90,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $275.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.56.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.