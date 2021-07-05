The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,470. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 over the last ninety days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

