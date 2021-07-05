The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 520,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.63. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

