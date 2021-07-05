Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.30.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO opened at $112.12 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 46,350.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.