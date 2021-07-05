THORChain Price Down 5% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $63.68 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $5.88 or 0.00017568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00168735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.67 or 1.00447600 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,117,800 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.