TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $116,357.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.81 or 1.00106551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007872 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

