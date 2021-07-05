Toscafund Asset Management LLP Sells 24,689 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 9.5% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after buying an additional 206,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,727. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

