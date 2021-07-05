Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Update

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $131,510,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

