Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 593 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock opened at $516.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $527.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.