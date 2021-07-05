Trexquant Investment LP Invests $216,000 in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

