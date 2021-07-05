Trexquant Investment LP Invests $230,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.85 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

