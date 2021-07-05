Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MITK stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $819.32 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

