Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $232,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89.

