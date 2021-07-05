Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR opened at $11.21 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.