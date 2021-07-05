Trexquant Investment LP Takes $248,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,991. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

