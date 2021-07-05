Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 129.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 145.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 150.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 412,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

