TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $72.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

