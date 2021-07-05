Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,781 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 4.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $134,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $35.49. 1,935,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

