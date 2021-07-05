Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Truist Financial have underperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, a strong balance sheet position and focus on non-interest income growth are expected to continue supporting the bank's profitability in the quarters ahead. Besides, merger deal will lead to substantial cost savings. Moreover, given a solid liquidity position, the bank’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term change in the same are expected to continue hurting margins in the near term. Also, mounting operating costs mainly due to a rise in merger-related costs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

