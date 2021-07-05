Truist Securities Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $50.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.85.

MTDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

