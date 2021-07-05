Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

