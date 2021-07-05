TTC Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00918804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.88 or 0.08226788 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.