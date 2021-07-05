Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Shares in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. HPX accounts for about 0.6% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in HPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HPX alerts:

Shares of HPX stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. HPX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX).

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.