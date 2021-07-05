Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

