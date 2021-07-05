U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USX. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

USX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

