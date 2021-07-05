Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $496,043.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $496,043.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00175859 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.