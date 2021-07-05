UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 96,059 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Kimco Realty worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

