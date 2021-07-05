UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $51.82 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $51,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,873,000 after purchasing an additional 550,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

NYSE WRK opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

