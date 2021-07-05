UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 27,134 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,616,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $47,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

