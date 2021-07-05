UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 99,312 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

