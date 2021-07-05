UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,380 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Evergy worth $49,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

