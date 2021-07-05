UBS Group AG Buys 24,429 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 181.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

