UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

UBS Group AG cut its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

