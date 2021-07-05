UBS Group AG Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

