UBS Group AG Has $1.74 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.40 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

