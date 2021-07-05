UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 975.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,308,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

ONTO opened at $71.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.