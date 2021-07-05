UBS Group AG Trims Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of China Yuchai International worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

