UChain (UCN) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a market capitalization of $22,861.34 and approximately $7,442.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00927997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.41 or 0.08273158 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

