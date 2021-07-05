UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $204,600.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.68 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

