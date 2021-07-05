Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

