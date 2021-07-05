Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

