United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $319.57. The stock had a trading volume of 459,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

