Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $277,000.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

