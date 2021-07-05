Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,870,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

